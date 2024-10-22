Kamala Harris Struggling with Young Voters in Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris has been struggling with young voters in the swing state of Arizona going into Election Day.

While young voters turned out in record numbers for Joe Biden in Arizona back in 2020, Kamala Harris seems to be having trouble repeating his performance and Democrat strategists fear former President Trump’s efforts to capture that voting bloc have paid off, especially with Latinos.

“And while Harris faces similar challenges with youth voters nationally, including in Michigan, nowhere are they more clear than in the West, where young Latinos alone make up more than 40 percent of all newly eligible voters,” noted Politico.

“Even some young voters who say they will vote for Democrats in other races here are not supporting Harris, recent polling suggests. In the most recent New York Times/Siena College poll, Trump leads Harris by 5 points in Arizona, even as Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego leads GOP Senate hopeful Kari Lake by 7 points,” it added.

Jacob Marson, executive director of Keep Arizona Blue, said many youth voters feel disenfranchised and have no enthusiasm for either Trump or Harris.

“They’ve been disenfranchised with the political system. They’re not into candidates,” Marson said. “They’ve been told things, and they don’t see a difference in their lives.”

As Breitbart News reported recently, Kamala Harris also seems to be having trouble in Michigan, where Arab-American voters have begun to sour on her candidacy due to the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The New York Times profiled the sudden split Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan have made with Kamala Harris — a voting bloc of 300,000 people in a swing state.

“Four years ago, President Biden won Michigan with strong backing from many of those Americans. But interviews this weekend with voters, activists and community leaders in the Detroit area suggested that support for the Democratic ticket has not merely eroded among Arab Americans and Muslims,” noted the Times. “In some neighborhoods, it has all but vanished.”