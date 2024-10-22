Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Florida in terms of early in-person voting and vote-by-mail combined as of Monday night.

At around 9:02 p.m. Eastern, Republicans led Democrats by 18,147 votes in terms of both early person voting and vote-by-mail combined.

When evaluating in-person early voting alone, Republicans lead by 93,210 votes, while Democrats edge out Republicans by 75,101 votes with vote-by-mail, specifically.

Regardless, at this point, Republicans have the overall edge.

Notably, Republicans still held the overall edge at 10 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

While Florida has been considered a swing state in the past — swinging for former President Barack Obama 2008 and 2016 only to tip Trump in 2016 and 2020 — Republicans have had a firm grip on the state, in recent years, massively expanding their voter registration.

This year, Republicans announced they led Democrats in terms of voter registration by over one million voters. That news came less than three years after Republicans initially took the lead in November 2021.

A recent University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) survey released Monday further solidified this reality, showing Trump leading Harris by ten percent in the Sunshine State, garnering 53 percent support to Harris’s 43 percent support.

That same survey also showed Trump edging out Harris by one point among women and by double-digits among Hispanic voters as well.

Th latest RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Trump leading Harris by an average of 7.8 percent in the Sunshine State.

Trump took Florida by 1.2 percent — or less than 113,000 votes — in 2016 and by 3.3 percent — or less than 372,000 votes —in 2020.

Tevon Blair /TMX