Exclusive — Bernie Moreno: 20% GOP Voters Who Plan to Vote on Election Day Don’t, So ‘Vote Early’

One in five Republicans who say they will vote on Election Day do not end up doing so, Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, encouraging Americans to vote early.

Early voting has been open in Ohio for about two weeks, Moreno said, noting the numbers are looking “really good.”

“How do you know that those numbers aren’t just cannibalized from election day?” Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater asked. “How do you analyze that?”

Moreno pointed to polling and data that is “absolute.”

“Because we’ve seen polling and data that is absolute that says that for every 100 Republicans that say they’re going to vote, only 80 show up on election day,” he said, explaining that, because of that, Republicans lose “20 percent of our voters because things happen along the way, that they thought they could get there on election day.”

“So we’re picking up them, and we’re picking up a lot of apathetic voters — a lot of people who don’t think their vote matters,” the Trump-endorsed candidate revealed.

“They’re showing up to vote because this election is that consequential,” he continued, previewing what the Senate could look like if he wins, flipping the seat alongside others.

LISTEN:

“I mean, Chuck Schumer goes away. Finally put him and put him in a basement somewhere where he belongs, and we have a Republican majority leader that understands the American first agenda, that’s going to work with President Trump to get the things done that we campaign on — [a] secure border, energy dominance, peace and stability around the world,” he said, also noting they would get rid of EV mandates and “size and scale the federal government.”

“Those are the things we can do as Republicans. But I think we’re going to get more than 51,” he added, expressing optimism that Republicans will be able to flip the seats elsewhere.

“We need to have an overwhelming victory. If your listeners have not voted yet, get out there and vote today. Do not wait,” he said, encouraging Americans to “vote yourself and bring ten people with you who otherwise would not have voted if you hadn’t brought them to the polling booth.”

