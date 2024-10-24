While far-left movements and media often emphasize and inflate incidents of police brutality, PragerU’s new short documentary exposes “the forgotten [victims] of violent crime in America, which more often than not is children,” former Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Xaviaer DuRousseau said during an interview with Breitbart News Daily.

“So many people are focused on these fraudulent movements such as BLM, that they have neglected to pay attention to the fact that there are thousands of children that have been senselessly murdered due to violent crime in America, and no one is doing anything about it,” said DuRousseau, who brings awareness to these crimes in the short documentary called “Their Lives Mattered: The Forgotten Victims of Crime in America.”

“In fact, the district attorneys of a lot of these progressive cities are borderline incentivizing for more crime, incentivizing for more criminals and thugs on the street. And children, more often than most people would ever expect, tend to be the victims of these violent crimes,” he added.

In the documentary, DuRousseau interviews Nathan Wallace, the father of 7-year-old Natalia, who was shot and killed in front of her grandmother’s home in Chicago, and Happy Gregg, the mother of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry, who was killed by a stray bullet while at his father’s Chicago apartment.

“I would tell him that I’m sorry, and that I wish I was there to protect him, to hold him, to shield him, to comfort him in the pain he must have felt and how scared he must have been,” a tearful Gregg tells DuRousseau in the documentary when he asks her what she wishes she could say to her son Mychal. “I would just tell him I’m sorry.”

DuRousseau also interviews Bishop E.W. Jackson, founder of STAND & America’s Forgotten Children Project, and Rafael Mangual, crime expert and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute to “challenge[s] the media narrative and reveals a tragic truth: American children are being murdered, and their names are forgotten.”

“You know, it’s this Marxist ideology that has infiltrated our media system where so many people believe that they need to run with BLM’s narrative. And because someone like George Floyd died — yes, it’s unfortunate that George Floyd died — but nobody wants to actually pay attention to the circumstance because it’s more convenient for legacy media to go with the narrative that the white man is oppressing black people, or that police are these terrible people,” he told host Mike Slater.

“So now they’ve convinced so many people that we should hate the entire demographic of people who are hired to protect us. So it has gotten to the point where no one is paying attention or is having any sustained outrage when it comes to children being murdered, which happens much more often than anybody is realizing,” he continued.

DuRousseau said he wants the documentary to make people “aware of what’s actually happening,” and pay attention “to the real issues that are happening in our own communities.”

“So I want people to, one, walk away with awareness, and two, I want people to go out to the polls and make a difference. I want people to know who their district attorney is. I want people to go out there and make change and demand that we stop having these soft on crime policies,” he said.

“There’s no reason that we should be getting rid of a three strikes rule. If someone has committed a violent crime twice…and a third time, why would you not think that they would do it a fourth time? So here in Los Angeles, I can’t wait to see [District Attorney George] George Gascón get knocked out of the L.A. office,” he continued. “We need change. And change is much more attainable than most people realize.”

