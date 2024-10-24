Nolte: Donald Trump Leads Nationally in Four Most Recent Polls

As of this writing, in the four most recent national polls listed at the indispensable RealClearPolitics (RCP), former President Trump leads in all four.

We are 11 days and change from Election Day and The Donald is polling better than ever before.

After Kamala Harris successfully performed a palace coup to replace Joe Biden, the idea Trump could win the popular vote was thrown out the window. Kamala’s entrance on the national stage, which was backed by billions of dollars in free corporate media propaganda, almost immediately swamped Trump in the national polling. A month ago, plenty of people believed Trump had a solid chance of winning the electoral college (he still does) but not the popular vote.

That’s all changed now. In the RCP average poll of national polls, Kamala’s lead is down to just 0.2 points. That’s a full two-point loss from just 20 days ago. She went from 49.1 percent to 48.7 percent. Over those same 20 days, Trump climbed from 46.9 percent to 48.5 percent.

Currently, the Wall Street Journal has Trump at +3: 49 to 46 percent. CNBC has Trump +2: 46 to 48 percent. Forbes/HarrisX has Trump +2: 49 to 51 percent. Rasmussen Reports has Trump +3: 46 to 49 percent.

State polls generally lag a bit behind the national polling. If that holds true, Trump could see his margins in the swing states improve. In the RCP average, he already leads in all seven swing states, but in five, his margins are less than a point.

My pretty wife and I voted early today. We live in North Carolina, a swing state, and I’m going to explain why voting early matters and how it helps the Trump campaign…

You might be thinking, a vote is a vote is a vote… What does it matter when I vote? Trust me, it matters…

The reason you want to vote early is because it allows the Trump campaign to notate that you voted. They don’t know how you voted, but they know you voted, and this allows them to target other voters. Instead of knocking on your door or calling you, those same resources can now go to the all-important low-propensity voters who might not vote without a nudge. Yeah, you’re going to vote, but go vote now so the Trump campaign’s resources aren’t wasted nudging a sure thing like you when they could be nudging a vote that they might not get if they are wasting time on you.

Plus, you might get hit by a bus tomorrow. That would be a shame, but not as big of a shame as losing your vote.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.