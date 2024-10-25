Donald Trump Outworks Kamala Harris in Final Two Months of Campaign

Former President Donald Trump is outworking Vice President Kamala Harris in the final two months of the campaign, participating in more media appearances and holding more rallies and campaign events.

Trump has engaged in at least 62 media appearances to Harris’s 31 — and that does not count the media appearances of his running mate Sen. JD Vance (D-OH), who recently did a separate podcast interview with Theo Von.

Fox News Contributor Joe Concha shared some other interesting stats on the race, showing that Trump is, unequivocally, outworking Harris with more campaign events, media appearances, and rallies:

Harris largely set the tone of her campaign after initially hiding from the media after the Democrat establishment circumvented the will of the people and coronated her as the Democrat nominee after President Joe Biden’s lackluster debate performance against Trump.

Initially, weeks went by without an unscripted press conference from Harris, and she has continued to limit media access. She pulled stunts like offering a policy-free conversation with her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D). Then she formally opted to do her first interview with CNN’s Dana Bash in Georgia, but she was not alone for that one, bringing her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D), along.

And even in the few interviews she has agreed to do since, her answers are largely repeated talking points.

Perhaps what is more, the media buried the first solo interview Harris completed two months after formal taking the helm in the race for Democrats, as Breitbart News reported at the time:

Harris spoke to Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV, known as 6 ABC, and struggled to express a coherent thought as she rambled through five straightforward questions from reporter Brian Taff. he Harris campaign trusted a local ABC affiliate after ABC News’ moderators sided with her during last week’s debate. Taff asked specific questions, but — perhaps given time constraints — did not follow up on Harris’s answers. Asked for specific policies that would bring down costs and make life more affordable for Americans, for example, Harris talked about her supposedly middle-class upbringing, and how her neighbors cared about their lawns.

This reality comes as Democrats panic as the election closes in, has Harris’s strategy of hiding did not work, as people could understand exactly why she did when she began to engage in interviews, offering convoluted answers, dodging questions, and veering off subject.

Trump War Room / X

All that coincides with reports that Joe Rogan will host President Donald Trump on Friday on his number one podcast in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Now she’s imploding worse than him. She’s actually imploding, if you take a look, because look, I’m not supposed to say it, but we are leading by so much,” Trump said to his audience in Las Vegas, Nevada, Thursday night.

“We’re leading by a lot in Nevada. We’re leading by a lot in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, even states that are typically never in play for 50, 60, 70 years,” he added, noting that “big states” are within reach as the election clock ticks down.