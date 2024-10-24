Trump: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Say It, but We’re Leading by So Much’

Former President Donald Trump told his audience at a Turning Point Action rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, Thursday night that he is leading Vice President Kamala Harris “by so much” that he is expanding the electoral battleground.

Trump shared that Harris is on a downward slide that was even worse than President Joe Biden’s, which forced him out of the race so she could ascend to the top of the ticket.

“Now she’s imploding worse than him. She’s actually imploding, if you take a look, because look, I’m not supposed to say it, but we are leading by so much,” Trump said to thunderous applause.

“We’re leading by a lot in Nevada. We’re leading by a lot in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, even states that are typically never in play for 50, 60, 70 years,” he added, pointing to New Hampshire as one example.

“Big states” are also within reach, Trump said, without getting into specifics.

“And they like us, but you know what? They think she is grossly incompetent,” he added. “Let’s face it. She’s not doing well … We can’t have her as president. We’ve had that for four years. We’re not going to go another four years.”

“She broke it, and I promise you, I will fix it, and we’ll fix it fast. With your support on November 5, America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever before,” he added.

He noted later in the rally he is not supposed to share he is leading with voters because “they’re afraid if you hear that, you’re not going to vote.”

“I said, ‘Well, it’s a double-edged sword,’ you know? If we’re leading by a lot, they won’t think about cheating as if we’re just leading by a little bit,'” he added.

Trump told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle in December 2023 that he was looking at expanding the universe of battleground states.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said.