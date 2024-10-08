Keith Olbermann Calls for Elon Musk’s Deportation During Unhinged Rant: ‘Get the F Out of Our Country’

Former sports anchor Keith Olbermann no longer wants Elon Musk in the country, and he’s prepared to use the full force of the federal government to get him the “f out of our country.”

On Monday, Olbermann used Musk’s X to post his deportation call, probably because X is the only platform that hasn’t fired him yet.

“It is now time to cancel all of Elon Musk’s government contracts — Tesla, SpaceX, whatever other crap he’s selling us,” Olbermann said. “He is now actively engaged in a post-hurricane effort to spread potentially fatal disinformation and misinformation about FEMA’s recovery efforts and the impact in the affected states.

“He is also now working in an in-kind donation turning Twitter/X into a Trump advertising campaign. It’s time to cancel all the contracts and, re-assess his immigration status, and hopefully deport him the hell out of the country. And if we can’t do that by conventional means, President Biden, you have presidential immunity; get Elon Musk the F out of our country and do it now.”

Olbermann was decisively ridiculed as a fascist because his demand for the owner of a free speech platform to be deported for exercising his right to free speech is…well…fascist.

It appears that Olbermann’s ire was raised after Musk posted messages from his engineers in North Carolina. These engineers were working to establish starlinks and helicopter support bases to aid relief efforts. However, as the engineer communicated to Musk, FEMA was seizing their aid.

“Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC,” the note from the engineer read. “We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We’ve deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives.

“The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own. It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough.”

Eventually, Musk and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg worked out the difficulties, and SpaceX employees could resume their efforts. In other words, as is always the case, adults handled the problem while Olbermann shouted crazy things into his phone.