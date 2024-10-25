A poll from Quantus Insights released Friday showed Vice President Kamala Harris sliding in Virginia as former President Donald Trump pledged to make a “final stop in Virginia before” the presidential election.

The Quantus Insights poll, conducted between October 22-24, of 725 likely voters found Harris leading by one point with 49 percent of support, while Trump received 48 percent of support.

A previous poll from Quantus Insights, conducted between August 20-22, found Harris leading in Virginia with 49 percent, while Trump received 46 percent of support, representing a three-point lead for Harris.

The results of the latest Quantus Insights poll come as Trump criticized President Joe Biden and Harris in a post on X for accusing him of “wanting to ‘weaponize’ the Justice Department,” while they “have done all of the weaponizing.”

Trump referenced how the Department of Justice (DOJ) “and a Judge” who was appointed by Biden, had “ordered” Virginia to “put non-citizen voters back on the rolls,” and added that he would be announcing his “final stop in Virginia” before the presidential election.

Trump wrote in his post:

Sleepy Joe Biden and Comrade Kamala Harris ridiculously accuse me to wanting to “weaponize” the Justice Department, when they have done all of the weaponizing. Now, their truly Weaponized Department of “Injustice,” and a Judge (appointed by Joe), have ORDERED the Great Commonwealth of Virginia to PUT NON-CITIZEN VOTERS BACK ON THE ROLLS. This is a totally unacceptable travesty, and Governor Youngkin is absolutely right to appeal this ILLEGAL ORDER, and the U.S. Supreme Court will hopefully fix it! Only U.S. Citizens should be allowed to vote. Keep fighting, Glenn – AND REPUBLICANS IN VIRGINIA, KEEP VOTING EARLY! I will be calling in to Glenn’s Rally with Lara Trump tomorrow morning to talk about this crazy Ruling, and announce my final stop in Virginia before Election Day. TUNE IN!

On October 11, the DOJ announced it would be filing a lawsuit against the “State of Virginia, Virginia State Board of Elections and Virginia Commissioner of Elections” due to the enforcement of a 2006 law that removed noncitizens from voter lists.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) issued an executive order in August requiring “all registrars” to “cancel the registrations of non-citizens” who had been “registered to vote in a local, state, or federal election by falsely claiming that they are a citizen, including the forging of documentation or any other means of improper registration.”

On Friday, a federal judge ordered Virginia to place more than 1,600 noncitizens, who had been removed from voter lists, back onto the lists.