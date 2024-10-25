Angel Mom Patty Morin says Vice President Kamala Harris’s failures at the United States-Mexico border cost her daughter her life. Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five children, was murdered allegedly by an illegal alien MS-13 gang member.

During a town hall this week with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Harris defended her and President Joe Biden’s record on immigration, where about eight million migrants are estimated to have arrived in the U.S. since early 2021.

“I think we did the right thing,” Harris said of the administration’s actions at the border.

Patty Morin issued a statement suggesting her daughter Rachel would still be alive if not for the Biden-Harris administration’s lax enforcement of border controls.

“Hearing Vice President Harris say they did the right thing is a painful reminder of the failure that led to the death of my daughter. Why didn’t they do both if it was within their power to act in 2022 or 2023?” Patty Morin said in reference to the administration’s recent executive actions at the border.

“Rachel didn’t get a chance at life because they failed to act,” she continued. “We cannot allow other American families to endure this same pain.”

On August 5, 2023, Rachel Morin went for a walk on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, Maryland. When Rachel did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, 2024, the Tulsa Police Department arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang, in connection to Rachel’s murder.

Prosecutors have alleged that Martinez Hernandez brutally raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Rachel to death in what they say is the most horrific case in Harford County history. Martinez Hernandez was indicted in July on first on second-degree murder charges, and on rape, sexual offenses, and kidnapping charges.

Martinez Hernandez is among more than two million known illegal alien got-aways who have successfully crossed the border on Biden and Harris’s watch.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas, as well as once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez Hernandez crossed the border and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child. He later traveled to Maryland, where he was accused of raping and murdering Rachel.

Before crossing the border, Martinez Hernandez was accused of murdering a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.