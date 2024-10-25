Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 29-Year-Old Grayson Davis in Texas Crash

An illegal alien is accused of killing 29-year-old Grayson Christopher Davis in a drunk driving crash in Bastrop County, Texas. Davis’s family says his death should have never happened.

Jorge Miguel Peralta, a 35-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony.

According to police, on Oct. 13, Peralta caused a multi-car crash after driving drunk. Grayson Davis was driving that evening when his mother, Ashley Davis, says she got a text message saying her son was hit by a truck.

“You hear all these stories, you don’t ever think it’s going to affect you personally and then all of a sudden on a Sunday evening, you get a text at eight at night that your son was just hit by a truck and an illegal drunk driver,” Ashley told CBS Austin.

Indeed, police said Peralta had five beers before getting behind the wheel of a truck and causing a crash that resulted in Davis having to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Davis ultimately died from his injuries three days after the crash. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, officers said Peralta attempted to flee on foot to avoid arrest.

Ashley told CBS Austin her son would still be alive if federal immigration laws had been properly enforced.

“I’m begging that someone watching understands that this cannot continue. It’s not okay,” Ashley said through tears. “… [T]his is all about making change so it doesn’t happen again because it’s not fair to the family and it’s not fair to Grayson.”

Davis’s obituary describes him as having a “magnetic personality, big heart, and ever-present smile” and that he “was the kind of person who made the world better and brighter just by being in it, always ready with a story, a laugh, or a helping hand.”

“His life was a testament to the idea that you don’t have to be here long to make a lasting impact,” the obituary continues. “Grayson lived more in his 29 years than many do in a lifetime. We will always remember him not just for the incredible person he was, but for the way he made us feel—loved, seen, and always ready for the next adventure.”

Davis leaves behind his girlfriend Taylor Pearce, his parents Todd and Ashley, his sisters Morgan Belisle and Ella Davis, his brother Rogan Davis, his nieces Reese and Ryleigh, as well as countless friends and family members.

Peralta remains at the Bastrop County Jail and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

