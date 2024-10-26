Democrat Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is “100 percent” in line with Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday just over a week out from election day.

“He’s literally voted for all of the problems that we have right now. He’s voted to make the problems and make them worse,” she said, explaining that this is about protecting the border, making streets safe again, restoring the economy, and bringing back peace and prosperity — “not war and poverty.”

“And that’s everything that’s on the line. It could not be more of a stark difference between what we’re getting on the ballot, whether it be at the top of the ballot between Kamala Harris and President Trump, or in this Senate race between Ruben Gallego or me, Kari Lake,” she said. “He’s voted 100 percent of the time in line with Kamala Harris. He’s voted for open borders. He’s voted to put federal dollars into sanctuary cities. He co-sponsored the legislation you might remember in the summer of 2020, the George Floyd legislation. He co-sponsored that. He wanted to get rid of the filibuster to push that through, and it would have defunded the police nationwide and gotten rid of qualified immunity for our officers. It would have made all of our streets more dangerous. And he was also for, you know, children being able to get sex change operations behind their parents’ back.”

“This is crazy stuff,” she said, explaining that people are “finally learning about my opponent.”

“He spent $100 million lying, doing an extreme makeover. He’s not telling people in his ads that he is the most radical Democrat in all of Congress. Nobody really knew who he was, so he’s been trying to reinvent himself and act like a moderate,” she said, noting “he’s lied about his backstory, just as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have lied about a lot of the particulars” of their backstories.

She went on to provide some very specific examples.

“He didn’t tell the people of this state that his father is a convicted felon drug trafficker with ties to the cartel. That’s a pretty big thing to keep out of your story, especially when you’re living in a border state and you voted to empower the cartels, not confront them; you voted to give the power more to the cartels, to traffic drugs, traffic children, smuggle human beings across our border,” she said, explaining that he also “tried to keep his divorce records hidden.”

“And we found out that he served his wife divorce papers a few days before Christmas and told the judge she’s days away from giving birth, and left her there to deliver their firstborn alone while he ran off with a D.C. lobbyist, and then they got married, the D.C. lobbyist, and ever since then, he’s been pushing all of her legislation,” she said, noting there are 38 pieces that she was pushing that he has “shepherded through Congress.”

“His priority is his wife’s lobbying firm, not the people of Arizona. He’s got a past of defrauding Latino immigrants out of their life savings, and he says he cares about Latino immigrants? He says he cares about women, he treats women that way? You know, when people are waking up to the fact that he’s lied about everything, and as they learn more about Ruben Gallego, they are realizing they cannot vote for him,” she said, reminding listeners that he also voted to impeach former President Donald Trump twice.

“These people are — they’re relentless, and they won’t stop in their hatred toward President Trump. But he goes beyond that. He called Trump voters the worst people in the world. He called us dumb, and now he wants to represent us. How does he represent a group of people — more than half of our state — if he hates us? And he calls this, the border wall, ‘the dumb, stupid border wall.’ And now he’s trying to act like, well, maybe we need the border wall. It is a reinvention,” she said.

LISTEN:

“They’re reinventing themselves just for the election season, and we know the second they would get in office, they would turn right back to heading us down this road. I don’t even say to socialism. I say to communism, because I really think that’s what their end goal is, to take away our Constitution and to destroy this republic,” Lake added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.