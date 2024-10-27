Author and journalist Lee Smith discussed his new book, Disappearing the President: Trump, Truth Social, and the Fight for the Republic, during an exclusive interview on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday, in which he revealed former President Barack Obama’s “shadow network” and the role it has played during the last eight years in trying to destroy the America First movement and prolong his influence.

In fact, Smith said, Obama placed Harris in the vice presidency — against President Joe Biden’s wishes — and her candidacy is “another four-year term on the line” for him.

Smith told host Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle about this shadow network:

There are powerful political interests and corporate interests, and there are donors and there are lawyers who are part of this shadow network. And at the top of this pyramid of the shadow network is Donald Trump’s predecessor, the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama. A lot of people have recognized this. Unfortunately, though, we have not turned our attention to this sufficiently, right? People will sort of mention on social media or the word of that, yeah, it’s all about Obama. Well, what I’ve done here is I’ve put together all of the documentation. I’ve shown how all these different strands of the anti-Trump campaign, whether it’s surveillance, censorship, political violence, interfering elections, the origin point for all of these campaigns is all at the same place. It’s Barack Obama.

Smith explained that referring to this network as the “deep state” makes the fight against it “unwinnable”:

The thing to do is to pick the leadership and to go after the leadership. This is what prosecutors do, and they’re going after organized crime. And of course, this is what Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has done with the America First movement…when they targeted Michael Flynn, when they targeted Roger Stone, when they targeted other Trump aides and Trump supporters. The idea was they wanted it to lead to destroying Donald Trump. Then they went after Donald Trump himself.

“My case is to understand what’s happened the last eight years. We must understand the political powers and the rationale for this, why Donald Trump was targeted, and who did the targeting?” Smith said.

Smith said a Trump win would be the “end to Barack Obama’s immensely destructive influence and campaign against not only our political system, but also against American society and our culture as well our culture, traditions and history and after the election.”

“The important thing is how we go after this and how we dismantle it again. It’s not about an amorphous entity like the deep state. It’s about a select group of people, at the top of which is Barack Obama, lawyers, donors. The names are all well known, but what I’ve done is I put them all together in the same room so that everyone sees how this actual operation has been going since 2016,” he said.

Smith said Obama has even gone public with his shadow network after Democrats moved out Biden and emplaced Harris.

“Obama aides were regularly leaking, talking about this openly. ‘Well, Obama wants this. Well, Barack says that.’ If they’re doing it, and Barack Obama continually is raising his hand, waving his hand, saying, ‘Hey, it’s me,’ it’s okay for the opposition to say, ‘You know, it’s Barack Obama who’s running the show,'” Smith said.

“If they keep saying it, it makes no sense for us, at least, to acknowledge what’s really happening,” he said, adding:

That’s who’s running the Kamala Harris campaign. That’s who chose Kamala Harris, right. That’s who chose Kamala Harris for the vice president slot in 2020. Remember how furious Joe Biden was that Harris, Harris wound up in the number two slot after she had called Joe Biden a racist, right? Obama had picked Kamala Harris to be his top candidate for 2020. He was directing money. He was directing the media all toward Kamala Harris and she bombed. What did he do? Then he moved her into place as the number two pick behind Biden. What we’re seeing now was always going to happen. He was always going to push Harris into the number one slot, and that’s where we are right now. It’s another four-year term on the line for Barack Obama’s shadow presidency.

Smith said he also discusses how Obama “absorbed big tech,” and orchestrated the censorship of Trump supporters.

“Barack Obama pulls aside Mark Zuckerberg at a conference in Lima, Peru, 10 days after the 2016 election, and reams him out. Why? Because Donald Trump was given an opportunity to use what these people have been promoting as free speech platforms, and that’s when the censorship campaign kicks in,” he said.

“That’s when Obama starts going around threatening, threatening Big Tech people saying, ‘you have to keep Trump, and you have to keep these MAGA people, the America First people, off of the internet.’ So it actually starts with Barack Obama,” he said.

“The COVID piece is very important, because that’s when it became really, really obvious, right? When they were throwing people off, they were throwing people off the social media, and they were worried not just about COVID, when they were complaining, not just about the COVID regulations or mandates, but also when people were criticizing the COVID related new voting procedures designed to facilitate ballot fraud, right? So they were throwing people off, and that was a crucial moment, because that really showed everyone how insidious the censorship campaign was,” he added.

“But it really begins again, and this is what the book does, repeatedly, tying things back, showing how this all starts with different Obama initiatives. It starts in 2016 when he’s talking to Mark Zuckerberg, and he reams him out for letting Trump get his message across on Facebook,” he said. “That’s a really important part of the book.”

