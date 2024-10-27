Asian Americans gathered in New York City ahead of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

In an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network, one woman could be heard criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for being “so stupid” and lacking the “qualifications to be the president.” The woman added that Harris lost their trust and vote.

“We’re Chinese. We’re Chinese -first generation,” the woman said. “We love Trump from our bottom of the heart, because we know Trump is the only one [who] can save America. Kamala is so stupid, she is so low IQ….. no qualifications to be the president. You shall stay away from that position. You lost our trust, you lost our vote. You just need to go home.”

The woman continued to criticize Harris for being unable to “answer any question from the camera from all the media.”

“You are not qualified,” the woman added. “You just need to go home. Let Trump to save America, to save the world, to put America first.”

The woman continued: “Trump, we love you. We love you forever. Never ever surrender. Fight, fight, fight. Fight for Trump! Fight, fight, fight! Fight, fight, fight,” adding that she was an immigrant who came in through the “front door.”

In another video on X, Chinese Americans could be heard chanting, “Asians for Trump! Asians for Trump!” while holding a white banner with the words, “Chinese Americans fight for Trump” in red letters.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, an increasing number of Korean Americans have ditched Harris and the Democratic Party since 2020, citing concerns over inflation and the economy:

A 2024 Asian American Voter Survey from July found that 38 percent of Korean Americans in the United States identified as being Democrat, while 25 percent identified as being Republican. This represented a decrease from the 2020 Asian American Voter Survey, which found that 51 percent of Korean Americans identified with the Democratic Party.

The 2024 Asian American Voter Survey also found that 46 percent of Japanese Americans identified as being Democrats, while 25 percent identified as being Republicans. In comparison, the 2020 Asian American Voter Survey found that 51 percent of Japanese Americans identified as Democrats, while 23 percent leaned Republican.