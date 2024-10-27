Tucker Carlson spoke about why an increasing amount of people support former President Donald Trump, noting that Trump “likes them,” during a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday

Carlson spoke about how the Democratic Party has “no idea why people” like Trump so much, adding that Democrats’ “first theory” was that Trump “is evil, so half the country’s evil also.”

“Donald Trump’s gonna win,” Carlson told the crowd. “He’s going to win. I know that that’s true. Why is Donald Trump gonna win? The people he’s about to defeat have no idea. And, they’re panicked, they have no idea why people like Donald Trump. And, their first theory was, ‘Well, Donald Trump is evil, so half the country’s evil also.’ And, that’s one of the reasons they’ve spent the last four years trying to destroy the country because they’re mad at its voters for liking Donald Trump.”

“How much easier would it have been just to pause for 20 minutes and ask yourself honestly, in some silent place, ‘Why do people like Donald Trump?'” Carlson continued. “And, if they had been honest enough to ask themselves that question, they would’ve come up with the two main reasons, and here’s what they are. The first reason people like Donald Trump is because he likes them, that’s why.”

Carlson added that Trump’s like for people was “real,” adding that “affection is something you can’t fake.”

“I don’t care how many times Kamala Harris would tell me she loves me, I don’t believe her,” Carlson added. “I saw her kiss her husband with a mask on, a mask on.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, several polls have found that Harris’s favorability has decreased since September.

An NBC News poll found that 49 percent of registered voters viewed her negatively, while 43 percent of registered voters had a positive view of her. This represented a decrease in her favorability with voters from September when 45 percent had an unfavorable view of her, while 48 percent had a favorable view of her.

In an ABC News/Ipsos poll, 44 percent of people surveyed expressed a favorable view of Harris, while 47 percent expressed a negative view of Harris.