Nowhere Man: Joe Biden Reportedly Blocked from Campaign Trail by Harris Team

President Joe Biden is the nowhere man in the 2024 election race as Vice President Kamala Harris’s team simply ignores his entreaties to hit the campaign trail at her side, a report Sunday suggests.

Three people told Axios the Harris campaign keeps saying they’ll get back to the octogenarian’s team on when to send him out into the field – and then simply move on.

The Harris campaign views Biden as a political liability since his defenestration but doesn’t want to say directly they have no need for his efforts.

Democrats and some of Biden’s staff keep walking on eggshells around Biden’s delicate sensibilities, according to the outlet.

RELATED: Biden Says We Need to Lock Up Trump, Tries to Backtrack

C-SPAN

One person said it’s like a slow-moving break-up, with Harris’s team respecting Biden, but don’t want to connect a president with a 39 percent approval rating, according to FiveThirtyEight average, to their candidate who’s in a historically close race.

“He’s a reminder of the last four years, not the new way forward,” one person told Axios, referencing Harris’s slogan.

Biden’s unpopularity and increasingly diminished position has also kept him more sidelined on the campaign trail, officials said.

In a NBC News poll, just 25 percent of voters said Biden’s presidency has helped them and their families, with 45 percent saying his time in office has hurt them.

RELATED: Biden Suggests He Wants Trump in Prison After Kamala Warns Trump Will Prosecute Opponents

C-SPAN

When it comes to Trump’s time in office, on the other hand, 43 percent of voters said it helped them and their families, versus 31 percent who said his presidency hurt them.

With Election Day just over a week away, there are currently no events scheduled for Biden, 81, and Harris, 60, to campaign together.