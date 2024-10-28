SPLC Condemns Insults Against ‘Latinx’ at Trump Madison Square Garden Rally

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) Action Fund issued a statement Monday condemning insults against what it called the “Latinx” community at former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The SPLC Action Fund is a 501(c)4 social welfare organization, affiliated to the SPLC, which is a 501(c)3 charity. The SPLC identifies “hate” groups on the political right; many conservatives consider the SPLC itself to be a hate group.

Some blamed the SPLC for an attempted mass shooting at the conservative Family Research Council in Washington, DC, in 2012, because the SPLC had identified the group, which backs traditional marriage, as a so-called “hate group.”

In a statement, the SPLC Action Fund condemned what it called “hate speech” about “Latinx.”

“Latinx” is a term used on the political left to respect transgender individuals within the community formerly known as “Hispanic.” The terms “Latino” (male) and “Latina” (female) follow the rules of Spanish grammar.

A recent poll showed that fewer than 2% of Americans of Hispanic origin actually use the term “Latinx.”

The SPLC Action Fund statement said (emphasis removed):

Today, the SPLC Action Fund condemns the offensive and racist remarks at former President Trump’s rally in New York City. “The growing Latinx population in the Deep South and throughout this country deserves respect and appreciation, not insults,” said Margaret Huang, president and CEO, SPLC Action Fund. “Hate speech is unacceptable and should have no place in politics, least of all at a podium where a presidential candidate is making the case to lead this country. “Our nation deserves politicians and leaders who reject all forms of hate and bigotry. Voters, including the crucial Latinx vote, want leaders who will work to unify, rather than divide.

The “hate speech” in question was uttered by warmup act Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian commonly known as “Kill Tony,” who spoke at the beginning of the six-hour event. “I’m used to nighttime, with people drinkin’,” he began.

He continued with a series of off-color jokes, at nearly everyone’s expense. He called San Francisco “one of the most demented cities,” and said his mother was a “doomer” in Ohio who was “eating the cats. She’s eating the dogs.”

He later drew groans when he joked about Puerto Rico — which has a well-known problem handling waste — “a floating island of garbage.” Reacting to the crowd, he said: “Normally, I don’t follow the national anthem.”

Earlier, he drew cheers by asking: “Where are my proud Latinos at tonight?” He responded: “You guys see what I mean? [The border] is wide open.” He added that “Republicans are the party with a good sense of humor.”

