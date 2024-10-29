Joe Biden Says He Would Like to ‘Take That Guy For a Swim Out There’ in Oddly Menacing Quip

During remarks in Baltimore highlighting his “Investing in America” agenda, Biden noted that money from his Inflation Reduction Act would go to modernize ports in 27 states and territories. When he mentioned that it included Puerto Rico, he angrily said, “I’d like to take that guy for a swim out there.”

Biden was likely referencing a comedic act at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27. An insult-comic, Tony Hinchcliffe, called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage,” a joke Democrats found objectionable. In suggesting he would like to “take that guy for a swim,” it was not clear whether Biden was referring to the comedian or to Trump, whose senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

If referring to Donald Trump, this would not be the first time Biden made such remarks. Biden once said, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

The Democrat party, which claims to be defenders of democracy, often uses inflammatory rhetoric that could incite political violence against political opponents.

In recent weeks, the Democrats’ rhetoric has become more and more vile. The Harris campaign’s closing message has tried to smear Trump as a “fascist” and a Hitlerian dictator after her “campaign of joy” failed to produce favorable polling results.

Harris’s vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), falsely equated Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden to a 1939 Nazi rally at the New York City arena, a statement for which the Trump campaign demanded an apology. Instead of apologizing, Harris doubled down moments later.

“It is absolutely something that is intended to and is fanning the fuel of trying to divide our country,” she said when the media tried to equate the rallies.

Trump believes the Democrat rhetoric puts his life in harm’s way. “She’s going out and only criticizing, talking about Hitler and Nazi because her record is horrible,” Trump said Tuesday at Mar a Lago.

Trump has been the target of at least two assassination attempts in recent months.

“Perhaps more than anything else, it’s a campaign of hate, a campaign of absolute hate,” he said. “After two assassination attempts in just over three months, her lies and her slanders are very shameful and really inexcusable.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.