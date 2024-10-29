Joe Biden Suggests He Would Like to Drown Donald Trump

“I’d like to take that guy for a swim out there,” President Joe Biden angrily said in Baltimore on Tuesday, threatening to drown former President Donald Trump.

The Democrat party, which claims to be defenders of democracy, often uses inflammatory rhetoric that could incite political violence against political opponents.

Trump has been the target of at least two assassination attempts in recent months.

Some Democrats believe all words a president says should be taken seriously. “Everything a president says is serious,” Obama recently told a crowd while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We gotta lock him up,” said Biden last week before backtracking on his remarks. “Lock up him politically. Lock him out, that’s what we have to do.” Biden’s comments raised eyebrows because his Justice Department levied multiple indictments against the former president once it became clear he would be the Republican Party’s nominee. In recent weeks, the Democrats’ rhetoric has become more and more vile. The Harris campaign’s closing message has tried to smear Trump as a “fascist” and a Hitlerian dictator after her “campaign of joy” failed to produce favorable polling results.

Gov. Tim Walz (D), for instance, falsely equated Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden to a 1939 Nazi rally at the New York City arena, a statement for which the Trump campaign demanded an apology. Instead of apologizing, Harris doubled down moments later.

“It is absolutely something that is intended to and is fanning the fuel of trying to divide our country,” she said when the media tried to equate the rallies.

Trump believes the Democrat rhetoric puts his life in harm’s way. “She’s going out and only criticizing, talking about Hitler and Nazi because her record is horrible,” Trump said Tuesday at Mar a Lago.

“Perhaps more than anything else, it’s a campaign of hate, a campaign of absolute hate,” he said. “After two assassination attempts in just over three months, her lies and her slanders are very shameful and really inexcusable.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.