Green Party candidate Jill Stein and former Natural Law Party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has dropped out of the race but remains on the ballot, each received 1.4%, independent Cornel West received 1% and Libertarian Chase Oliver received 0.2%. Independent Joseph Kishore also got 0.2%.

Another 1.4 percent remain unsure of who they would support or did not answer.

It also examined the Senate race between Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Republican Mike Rogers. That is also a close race, with Slotkin garnering 47.2 percent support to Rogers’s to 45.5 percent. Five percent remain undecided — more than enough to swing the race in either direction.

This survey coincides with others telling a similar story. A Emerson College Polling/RealClearWorld survey released this week showed Trump leading Harris in Michigan by one percent — 49 percent to Harris’s 48 percent support. Weeks ago, the two were tied in that survey.

Similarly, a Patriot Polling survey released this week also showed Trump leading Harris by one in Michigan and independents swinging his way.

The current RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Harris up by an average of 0.5 percent in the state. Trump flipped Michigan for the first time in over 20 years in 2016.