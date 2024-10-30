Poll: Donald Trump Ekes out Lead over Kamala Harris in Battleground Michigan

download october 25, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left, Matt Rourke, File
Hannah Knudsen

Former President Donald Trump has the slightest lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground Michigan, according to a Suffolk/USA Today survey, released just days ahead of the election.

The survey shows an extremely tight race in Michigan, as Trump is ahead of Harris by less than half of a percentage point, garnering 47.4 percent support to Harris’s to 47 percent support. To put this in greater perspective, the Detroit Free Press noted that “in this poll of 500 Michiganders, the difference represents just two voters.”

The margin of error is +/- 4.4 percent for this survey taken October 24-27.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.