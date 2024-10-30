Quinnipiac Poll: Trump Takes Lead in Pennsylvania 

Former President Donald Trump has a two point lead in a hypothetical two-way race with Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania (49-47 percent), a seven point swing since September 16, Quinnipiac survey found Wednesday.

Trump’s lead is just within the margin of error of 2.1 percentage points. The poll sampled 2,186 likely voters in Pennsylvania from October 24 – 28.

The poll by Quinnipiac, which often leans left, suggests Trump holds the momentum during the period of early voting with less than a week until Election Day.

Below is the trend of the last three Quinnipiac surveys demonstrating the momentum:

October 28

Trump: 49% (+2)

Harris: 47%

October 7

Harris: 49% (+2)

Trump: 47%

September 16

Harris: 51% (+5)

Trump: 46%

The poll’s analysis suggested that the gender gap increased:

Men back Trump 57 – 37 percent, while women back Harris 55 – 39 percent. In Quinnipiac University’s October 9 poll, men backed Trump 52 – 41 percent, while women backed Harris 55 – 40 percent.

“The gender gap widens with Trump increasing his lead among men, as what remains a very tight race heads into the final stretch,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

