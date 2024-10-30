Angel Mom Patty Morin, whose 37-year-old daughter Rachel Morin was murdered allegedly by an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, has penned an open letter to Vice President Kamala Harris asking her to immediately close the United States-Mexico border and start deporting every illegal alien who entered the U.S. on her watch.

Patty issued the letter this week, detailing her daughter’s horrific murder that has been called the worst crime ever committed in Maryland history.

“In 2023, she was out for a jog in broad daylight in our small town of Bel Air, Maryland, when an illegal immigrant from El Salvador allegedly attacked her. Rachel was raped and murdered, and it is incredibly painful to imagine how she suffered as she fought for her life,” Patty writes to Harris:

Rachel was a bright light, an American mom who adored her family and devoted her life to her five children. Her loss continues to bring unbearable pain to her children, her siblings, and myself. Rachel’s sudden death leaves a void so great that it cannot be filled. [Emphasis added] While we can’t bring Rachel back, we can protect other American women, children, and families. This type of violence perpetrated by illegal immigrants can easily be prevented. In Rachel’s case, three opportunities were missed at the border to take a simple DNA swab and discover that her alleged killer was already wanted for murder in his home country. Families in America deserve safety and peace, not this kind of devastation; Rachel’s story must not be re-lived. [Emphasis added]

Immediate action by Harris via an executive order to close the southern border, Patty writes, must be taken as well as policy to begin deporting the millions of illegal aliens who have arrived in American communities on Harris’s watch.

“I demand that you take immediate action today and sign an executive order closing our southern border. Furthermore, require every single person who has entered our country illegally over the past three and half years to return to their home countries,” Patty writes:

The time for decisive action is now. This is about protecting our citizens and ensuring that the immigrants who come to America are here to contribute to our great society. [Emphasis added] You have the opportunity to act now and save lives. The American people are watching and will remember if this opportunity for change is met with silence or indifference. [Emphasis added]

On August 5, 2023, Rachel went for a walk on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, Maryland. When Rachel did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, 2024, the Tulsa Police Department arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang, in connection to Rachel’s murder.

Prosecutors have alleged that Martinez Hernandez brutally raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Rachel to death in what they say is the most horrific case in Harford County history. Martinez Hernandez was indicted in July on second-degree murder charges, and on rape, sexual offenses, and kidnapping charges.

Martinez Hernandez is among more than two million known illegal alien got-aways who have successfully crossed the border on Biden and Harris’s watch.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas, as well as once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez Hernandez crossed the border and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child. He later traveled to Maryland, where he was accused of raping and murdering Rachel.

Before crossing the border, Martinez Hernandez was accused of murdering a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.