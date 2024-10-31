YouTube personality and boxer Jake Paul endorsed former President Donald Trump, encouraging voters to not “judge people” based on the mainstream media’s portrayal.

In a video posted to X, Paul noted the United States is dealing with issues relating to “wars, health, guns, jobs, economy,” inflation, and border control.

Paul pointed out that the Democratic Party had been “in power for 12 of the last 16 years,” and that if people are unhappy with the current state of things, the Democrats are to blame.

“Do I think Donald Trump is a perfect human being? No,” Paul said:

I don’t think anybody on this planet is a perfect human being, myself included. Don’t judge people off of a character that the media has portrayed them to be, because Democrats control 90 percent of the U.S. media, so they will paint a picture to y’all and that picture is what they want you to see. And, to be frank, I’m not concerned with Donald Trump’s character flaws, or what he’s done in the past. What I’m concerned with is how good of a president is he? Because that is his job and that is what’s going to affect the people of this nation.

Paul admitted that because he had “moved to Puerto Rico,” he “rescinded” his right to vote in elections, adding that it did not mean he was unable to present his followers with “proper facts, numbers, and data to encourage them to vote.”

“I don’t come to you to make this video to create more division, I believe love is the key to the universe, and that we should all love each other more and more and more,” Paul explained. “It saddens me that in the current political state of the world in America, people can’t have opinions without outrageous backlash. And, I truly believe we can all agree on, that things just don’t feel right. America doesn’t feel good.”

The boxer, who has previously stated that God “stepped in and saved” Trump from being assassinated at his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, added that the nation was “more divided than ever.”

“I can’t sit back and watch this blasphemy unfold in front of me any longer,” Paul continued. “What is the problem? Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years, so if we aren’t happy with the current political state, economic state, environmental state, then who is to blame?”

Paul continued to speak about topics such as abortion and how Trump was being accused of not protecting women’s rights.

“That’s what the media has painted to you and it’s absolutely not true,” Paul added. “Donald Trump was the president before for four years. What rights as a woman were taken away from you? The answer is none. Donald Trump wants to put the power into the hands of each state to determine whether abortions will be legal there or not. So, if you live in a Democratic state like California, yes, Democrats will vote to allow abortion in California, putting the power in the hands of the people.”