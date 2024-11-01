Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced legislation to ban federally funded child mutilation, a bill that would legislatively address a campaign promise by former President Donald Trump.
The Stopping the Mutilation of Children Act of 2024 would prohibit any federal funds from going to institutions that provide medical or surgical intervention to any person for the purpose of disassociation from the individual’s sex.
“Children deserve every protection,” he said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “The efforts of the radical Left to sexualize young people is as outrageous as it is grotesque – there is absolutely no justification for needlessly destroying young, healthy bodies. Any physician participating in this travesty ought to be ashamed.
“God created everyone either male or female, and no one can change this through drugs or surgeries,” she said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart. “Pharmaceutical companies prey on confused young children and pressure them into making decisions they will regret for the rest of their lives. The left exploits gender confusion among young people for their own political gain. I am glad to stand with Rep. Ogles in prohibiting federal funds from going to any organization that harms our children.”
Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump’s running mate, discussed the issue on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience released Thursday. Vance and Rogan suggested pharmaceutical companies and parents eager for acceptance in leftwing social circles are to blame for the rising crisis.
“Are you not at all a little bit worried about how rich people are getting by prescribing experimental therapeutics to 9, 10, 12-year-old kids?” Vance told Rogan.
Vance described conversations with his own children that demonstrate children should not be permitted to make life-altering decisions about their long-term health.
“My four-year-old will come to me and say ‘daddy, I’m a dinosaur,’” Vance said. “Want me to take him to the dinosaur transition clinic and put scales on him?”
Rogan said some parents are eager for their children to join the LGBT community to acquire a “flag of virtue they can post in their front lawn.”
Though Ogles staff did not work with Trump on the bill (Trump is occupied with a presidential campaign), the legislation appears to align with the spirit of Trump’s campaign platform. “Cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” the platform reads.
Trump has wielded transgender issues as a powerful campaign message in 2024, the Daily Wire‘s Mary Margaret Olahan reported. As the extent of the transgender movement’s harmful effects on children has come to light, more voters have embraced the need to push back.
Other Republican down ballot have followed Trump’s lead, most notably in the Texas Senate race. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has effectively weakened his challenger, Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), by highlighting his record supporting federal funding for transgender initiatives.
Allred has attempted to walk back his earlier positions, earning condemnation from key elements of his progressive base.
Laws in the United States have long recognized that there are individuals who lack the capacity to make certain decisions – most prominently, children. For example, children are legally incapable of forming a contract, getting tattoos, or providing informed consent.
Ogles wants to fight back against those who believe that children and other individuals lacking capacity can consent to life altering surgeries that mutilate their bodies, believing a well-formed society would wholeheartedly reject that position.
The Stopping the Mutilation of Children Act of 2024 would prohibit any federal funds from going to an institution that permits such butchery.
Ogles included a rule of construction in the legislation to clarify this the bill does not apply to treatment of developmental anomalies, genetic anomalies, or accidents.
Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.
