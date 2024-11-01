Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced legislation to ban federally funded child mutilation, a bill that would legislatively address a campaign promise by former President Donald Trump.

The Stopping the Mutilation of Children Act of 2024 would prohibit any federal funds from going to institutions that provide medical or surgical intervention to any person for the purpose of disassociation from the individual’s sex.

The issue has skyrocketed in the public’s consciousness as more reports emerge of schools, hospitals, and even governments assisting children in attempting to transition to a new gender absent parental consent – and even over parental objection.

“Children deserve every protection,” he said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “The efforts of the radical Left to sexualize young people is as outrageous as it is grotesque – there is absolutely no justification for needlessly destroying young, healthy bodies. Any physician participating in this travesty ought to be ashamed.

He added, “It’s now on Congress to step in and pass laws criminalizing the mutilation of innocent children.”

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) cosponsored Ogles’ legislation. Miller, a mother of seven and grandmother of 20, has been another leader in Congress fighting radical gender ideology.