Republicans in Florida cast approximately 800,000 more ballots during early voting than Democrats as of Friday afternoon.

Election Data posted by Florida’s Voice shows that 7,090,301 people voted early and by mail as of 3:00 p.m. Republicans accounted for 44.39 percent with 3,147,542 ballots cast, while Democrats accounted for 32.78 percent with 2,323,954 ballot cast. Voters with no party affiliation accounted for 20.51 percent with 1,454,566 ballots cast.

Data shows more Republicans voted early in-person than Democrats, approximately 2.2 million to 1.2 million. Slightly more Democrats in the state opted to vote by mail, approximate 1.1 million to 948,000.

Overall, Florida turnout for the presidential election hit 50 percent of registered voters. The state has 13,845,913 registered voters in 2024, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

While Florida has been considered a swing state in the past — swinging for former President Barack Obama 2008 and 2016 only to tip Trump in 2016 and 2020 — Republicans have had a firm grip on the state in recent years, massively expanding their voter registration.

In 2024, there are one million-plus more registered Republicans than Democrats in Florida, 5,455,480 to 4,400,561, state data shows. Republicans announced leading Democrats in terms of voter registration by over one million voters less than three years after Republicans initially took the lead in November 2021.

The last time Democrats led Republicans in terms of voter registration was 2020, when there were 5,315,954 registered Democrats and 5,218,739 registered Republicans, according to state data.

A recent University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) survey released Monday further solidified this reality, showing Trump leading Harris by ten percent in the Sunshine State, garnering 53 percent support to Harris’s 43 percent support.

That same survey also showed Trump edging out Harris by one point among women and by double-digits among Hispanic voters as well.

The latest RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Trump leading Harris by an average of 8.5 percent in the Sunshine State.

Trump took Florida by 1.2 percent — or less than 113,000 votes — in 2016 and by 3.3 percent — or less than 372,000 votes —in 2020.