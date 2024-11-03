House and Senate Republicans are looking to implement a fierce immigration reform agenda in 2025, hoping former President Donald Trump is back in the White House to make their plans a reality.

This week, the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) named Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) as well as Reps. Mark Green (R-TN), Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Troy Nehls (R-TX) the organization’s “congressional champions of interior enforcement” for their work on legislation to reform the nation’s federal immigration laws.

“Fortunately for the American people, many Republicans, especially these five lawmakers, have worked tirelessly to usher in a return to the integrity of our laws and push back against the vilification of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission and its agents,” NICE President RJ Hauman told Breitbart News.

In particular, Hagerty and Donalds are leading the Reshape ATD Act — the central legislation to carry out mass deportations of the millions of illegal aliens who have arrived in the United States on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s watch.

Hagerty told Breitbart News that Biden, Harris, and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have “transformed” the agency to one “that protects Americans into the antithesis of that — a social services agency for illegal aliens.”

The Hagerty-Donalds bill, also co-sponsored by Cruz and Nehls, would streamline enforcement tools already in place at DHS to make it easier for a future administration to find, detain, and deport illegal aliens living throughout the U.S.

“A Republican White House and Senate will return the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to its statutory mission through commonsense initiatives like the Reshape ATD Act, which ensures that ICE uses available detention beds and keeps track of illegal aliens in the U.S., and the termination of Biden-Harris diversions of DHS funding toward luxury hotels for illegal aliens through the Shelter and Services Program,” Hagerty said:

A Republican Congress must also provide the resources necessary to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities — which every Senate Democrat opposed in 2022 when I put it to a vote — and take action to stop the demonstrably failed approach to law enforcement known as sanctuary cities. [Emphasis added]

Green, who serves as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said massively increasing ICE’s detention capacity is “critical, given the sheer increase in the number of inadmissible aliens who have been released into the interior under the Biden-Harris administration and now need to be removed.”

The committee, Green said, is looking to focus its efforts on oversight and accountability of the Biden-Harris administration for its “open borders, anti-enforcement policies” that have welcomed millions to the U.S. interior in less than three and a half years.

“Congressionally mandated enforcement of immigration laws in the interior of the United States is critical to national security and public safety,” Hauman told Breitbart News. “Instead, the Biden-Harris Administration has directed the very agency in charge of enforcing our immigration laws to willfully violate them.”

Meanwhile, Cruz and Nehls have introduced the Justice for Jocelyn Act — named after 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Houston, Texas, allegedly at the hands of two illegal aliens from Venezuelan who had been released into the U.S. interior by the Biden-Harris administration.

“Every day we hear about illegal aliens assaulting or murdering another American. I’ve been fighting for justice for Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old from Houston who was brutally murdered by two illegal aliens released into Texas under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Cruz said.

The Cruz-Nehls bill would require DHS to fill all available detention beds and, if filled, exhaust agency resources to keep illegal aliens in the agency’s custody. Should an illegal alien have to be released, the bill would require DHS to use GPS monitoring to track them until they are deported from the U.S. Those illegal aliens who violate the terms of their release would be immediately deported.

“Next Congress I look forward to passing and to having President Trump sign into law my Justice for Jocelyn Act,” Cruz told Breitbart News.

Hauman said the next Congress must properly fund ICE, the resources necessary so ICE can properly enforce federal immigration laws.

“For President Donald Trump to carry out large-scale deportations, Congress must provide the resources to track, detain, and deport millions,” Hauman said. “Our champions of interior enforcement will be sure to lead the charge on Capitol Hill.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.