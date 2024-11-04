Democrat billionaire and the former CEO of Zynga, Mark Pincus, endorsed former President Donald Trump, noting that the United States would “be stronger under Trump.”

In a post on X, Pincus spoke about how Israel was “fighting Iran on” seven fronts, adding that antisemitism in the U.S. was “reaching levels not seen since pre WWII.” Pincus added that while he knows the U.S. “will continue to be great” under the Democrats or Trump, he feels that both the U.S. and Israel would be “stronger under Trump.”

“I am voting for Trump,” Pincus wrote. “I have been a lifelong Dem, supporting the past 4 presidential campaigns at $1m each (including Biden/Harris). This past year I have seen too much. Israel is America’s most loyal ally and the only Democracy in the Middle East. It is fighting Iran on 7 fronts and yet it can no longer trust the US. Anti semitism in America is reaching levels not seen since pre WWII.”

Pincus added that “there seems to be a war against freedom of speech,” adding that the establishment media is “no longer trusted.”

“But if our sources of free speech like X are censored we move a step closer to Russia and China where the state is the only voice allowed,” Pincus added. “I know America will continue to be great under the Dems or Trump. And yet I think America and Israel will be stronger under Trump. My vote doesn’t matter since i live in a one party state. But I feel its important that I state my position anyway.”

The Financial Times reported that Pincus had been among the numerous Democratic donors that had encouraged President Joe Biden to step out of the presidential race after his performance at the presidential debate against Trump. During the presidential debate, Biden appeared to freeze and had difficulty getting through his prepared closing statement without making errors.

The New York Post reported that Pincus “helped” created Zynga in 2007, which is known for creating the game FarmVille. The outlet added that it was named “after his dog Zinga.”