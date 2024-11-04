The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire (LPNH) has endorsed former President Donald Trump instead of their own candidate.

The LPNH released the endorsement on the eve of the election, noting that it was not a “light decision.”

“This was not a light decision. But we feel it is the right one for ourselves, for our children, and for the best future of a Free State of New Hampshire,” they began.

“Donald Trump is not a libertarian. Nonetheless, Trump is the best candidate for libertarians,” the press release reads, listing out the things Trump has done and promised — from starting no new wars to his commitment to ending the Department of Education.

Per their release, Trump has:

1. Promised to free Ross Ulbricht.

2. Started no new wars, a first in over three decades.

3. Pledged to end the importation of anti-liberty migrants.

4. Indicated he will appoint Elon Musk, Ron Paul, and Vivek Ramaswamy to shrink the federal government.

5. Received endorsements from the greatest libertarians in America, including Thomas Massie.

6. Committed to ending the Department of Education.

7. Endorsed Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

8. Flirted with ending the income tax entirely.

That list, they continued, is not exhaustive, either.

“The list of Trump promises could continue. We don’t take them as a given. Trump promises much and we are skeptical of promises from politicians. However, we know for certain what the Democrat alternative is: more socialism, more censorship, more taxes, more authoritarianism,” they wrote, bashing Libertarian Chase Oliver for spending his time “supporting tax-funded trans surgery for prisoners, advocating for literal murderers, and trying to kick our members out of the Libertarian Party entirely.”

“We cannot support him, and he cannot win,” they wrote, contending that supporting Trump is “in the best interests of our ultimate goal: creating a Free New Hampshire.”

They continue:

As Free Staters, another term for libertarians who live in New Hampshire, our mission is to create a state so radically free that both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris look like communists. We’re only part of the way there. The barbarians are at the gates. We must make sure that New Hampshire continues to repel progressives, socialists, communists, and leftists of all stripes. New Hampshire being the only red state in a blue New England helps achieve that goal. For these reasons and more, the most popular Libertarian state affiliate in the country is endorsing Donald Trump for President.

“Now get out there and vote!” they added:

New Hampshire has not tipped red in the presidential election since 2000. The current RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Vice President Kamala Harris up by an average of 3.5 percent in the Granite State.