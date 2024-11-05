Nolte: Looks Like Kamala Even Fakes Her ‘Door Knocks’ in Pennsylvania

From the looks of this video captured by C-Span, Kamala Harris even faked her “door knocks’ in Pennsylvania.

It sounds like Word Salad Kammy says to this Pittsburgh couple, “I wanted a door knock.”

Then the guy says obligingly, “Oh, you want to do a door knock?”

Kamala says, “Yes,” laughs awkwardly (she knows no other laugh) and the three of them head back towards the house, presumably to start the whole thing over again for the cameras.

Here’s what gets me about this…

Kamala is obviously certain the compliant media recording the event will play along. That’s why she’s comfortable saying out loud, “I wanted a door knock.” Why else would she want a door knock other than to play for the cameras? And why else would she be comfortable restaging the moment for the media unless she was certain the media will air her fraudulent moment?

The whole point of knocking on doors is to add a personal, one-on-one touch to a campaign’s get-out-the-vote efforts. You might think it makes no sense for a presidential candidate to do this, but it does, especially in Philadelphia, a deep blue part of a crucial swing state. If Kamala were to spend an hour knocking on doors, that’s good publicity and might create some excitement in a precinct she desperately needs to turn out. The media attention doesn’t hurt, either.

But that’s not what this is.

She doesn’t really want to knock on doors. What she wants to do is stage a door knock and get the hell out of there. But that’s only possible with a compliant media that will participate in her fraud.

Democrats sure got it good.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.