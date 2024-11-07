Democrats Retreat from Transgender Extremism After Trump Win

Democrats have quietly begun to distance themselves from more extremist elements of transgender ideology in the wake of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, fearing the issue will further alienate voters.

Speaking with the New York Times, New York Rep. Tom Suozzi (D) said Democrat calls to push the party left will alienate the voters they desperately need to stay relevant.

“The Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left,” he said. “I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports. Democrats aren’t saying that, and they should be.”

The message is markedly different from what Democrats were saying in lead up to the election, with Times columnist Masha Gessen arguing Kamala Harris needed to embrace transgender ideology.

“In my imagination, there can be a [Democratic] politician who says [to Americans], ‘Look, [transgenderism] is not a big deal. You can still love your child. We can live in a world that’s organized not like the world of our parents. That’s what political leadership and invention and futurism are about, and it’s going to be OK because we’re all going to figure it out together,” wrote Gessen.

Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s Morning Joe also admitted on his program that men should not be playing in women’s sports.

“Democrats should be smarter on the women’s athletics thing. 85% of Americans oppose men transitioning after puberty competing against women,” he said on the show.

