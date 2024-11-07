Mike Davis to Letitia James: ‘We Will Put Your Fat Ass in Prison’ if You Continue Weaponizing the Law Against Trump

Prominent conservative lawyer Mike Davis told New York Attorney General Letitia James, “We will put your fat ass in prison” if she tries to continue weaponizing the law against President-elect Donald Trump, in violation of his constitutional rights. “We’re not messing around this time,” Davis warned.

“I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term,” Davis said, addressing James during an interview with Benny Johnson on The Benny Show podcast.

Watch Below:

“Listen here, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time, and we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights. And I promise you that,” Davis continued, addressing James.

In his message to James, Davis added, “So think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump’s constitutional rights or any other Americans’ constitutional rights. It’s not going to happen again.”

Notably, Davis is the founder of the Article III Project, an organization that fights leftist lawfare to defend the rule of law as well as advocate for the confirmation of conservative judges.

Davis is also reportedly being considered as a potential pick for U.S. Attorney General under the incoming Trump administration.

On Wednesday — after Trump won the 2024 presidential election in a landslide victory, earning not only the Electoral College vote but also the nation’s popular vote, as well as every swing state — James threatened to continue using lawfare to go after President-elect Trump.

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result, and my office has been preparing for several months,” James said of the election results, adding, “We are prepared to fight back once again.”

Davis responded to James’ threat in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, saying, “Number one, you’re about to get reversed on appeal by even Democrat-appointed judges on the New York Appellate Court for your bogus lawsuit against President Trump.”

“Number two, you better be careful, because when you politicize and weaponize law enforcement against your political enemies, you are engaged in a very serious federal civil rights felony called ‘conspiracy against rights’ under 18 U.S. Code § 241,” Davis continued, addressing James.

“And I can imagine that the Trump 47 Justice Department is not going to have any patience for this Democrat lawfare over the next four years,” Davis added.

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.