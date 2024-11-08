Poll: Voters Want Donald Trump to Fix Migration Before Tax Cut

Voters want President-elect Donald Trump to fix the migration crisis before passing a tax bill, according to a post-election survey from Ipsos and Reuters.

“25% of respondents said he should prioritize immigration, a much larger share than any other issue,” Reuters reported Thursday. The report added:

Some 14% of respondents said Trump should focus on income inequality, 12% said taxes and smaller shares picked healthcare, crime, jobs or the environment.

The vast majority of Americans also expect Trump to follow through on his repeated campaign promise of massive deportations, Reuters added: “Some 82% of respondents in the poll considered it likely that Trump would order mass deportations, including similar shares of Democrats and Republicans.”

In Washington, many lobby groups want Trump to repeat the mistake of 2017 when he pushed for a tax cut before forcing congressional agreement on immigration reforms. The Washington Post reported on November 7:

Major portions of Trump’s 2017 tax law are set to expire next year, and Republicans are aiming to give Trump a major legislative accomplishment within his first 100 days in office.

Once the 2017 tax cut was passed, business lobbies and top White House staffers derailed Trump’s push for immigration reform.

In 2019, however, Trump bypassed his business-backed deputies and forced major reforms that were later undone by President Joe Biden.

A Trump rollback of President Joe Biden’s migration wave is already being opposed by some of the GOP’s business wing, including former GOP Rep. John Kasich. He is a former managing director for the Lehman Brothers investment firm which went bankrupt during the 2008 housing crash.

“It’s just demagoguery on immigration, it’s just outrageous,” he told MSNBC on November 5. “We need [immigration] in Ohio, we’re losing population!”

Kasich’s outburst flies in the face of Ohioans’ increasing disapproval of economic migration, which has displaced Americans, reduced wages, and shrunk corporate investment in workplace technology. The pocketbook damage reduces marriage rates, birth rates,

The inflow also allows CEOs to ignore the huge population of sidelined Americans, including disabled and alienated Americans, as well as former convicts.

An election-day exit poll for NBC News reported that 48 percent of Ohioans believe that immigration does more to “hurt the economy” while just 44 percent say it does more to “help the country.”

Trump’s allies expect business groups will strongly oppose deportations and cutbacks to the inflow of migrant workers, renters, and consumers.

In Ohio, the citizens’ opposition to migration has been accelerated by the huge inflow of lower-wage Haitian migrants into Springfield, Ohio. The business-backed inflow allows landlords to raise rents and allows employers to hire taxpayer-helped migrants instead of ordinary Americans.

USATOday.com reported on November 6:

President-elect Trump, a Republican, won Clark County with 39,636 votes, or 64.2% of total votes cast. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, had 21,494 votes or 34.8% of total votes, with 99% of Clark County’s votes counted as of Wednesday morning.

In 2020, Trump got 61 percent of the county’s votes and a record level of votes from the state.

Also, an October survey in Kasich’s Ohio showed that 70 percent of Trump supporters and 26 percent of Kamala Harris supporters agreed that “Reducing illegal immigration requires tighter border security and stricter immigration laws.” The survey was conducted by the University of Akron’s Bliss Institute.