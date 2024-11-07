Pro-Migration Investors Warn Donald Trump: Think of the Children!

West Coast consumer-economy investors are posing as protectors of the nation’s families after American citizens gave President Donald Trump a democratic mandate to enforce the nation’s popular immigration laws.

“What he’s promising … isn’t about border security,” Todd Schulte, president of the leading pro-migration lobby group for investors, FWD.us, told ScrippsNews on November 5.

It’s about expanding that and saying … there are 4 or 5 million U.S. citizen children who might lose their parents [to deportation]. And it’s about building the sort of country that I don’t think the American public wants … One in three Latinos in the United States lives in the household where they or someone in that household could lose a family member to what President Trump is promising to do.

The FWD.us group was formed in 2013 by Mark Zuckerberg and other wealthy West Coast consumer-economy investors. The investors gain roughly $20 in stock value for every $1 earned in profit when the government extracts welfare-aided consumers, apartment-sharing renters, and low-wage workers from poor countries.

But Trump’s majority win “is a mandate, a full-blown mandate,” responded Ken Cuccinelli, who reduced cross-border migration numbers when he was serving as Trump’s acting homeland security chief from 2019 to 2021. He added:

Trump didn’t just win. He won with a specific agenda that [has] the political backing of the American people specifically to perform.

Exit polls showed that 55 percent of Latino men, and almost 20 percent of black men, voted for Trump and his policy of pro-American enforcement of immigration law. The election comes after Biden’s deputies welcomed roughly 8 million southern migrants, alongside roughly 6 million legal migrants, causing huge pocketbook and civic damage to many millions of voters.

“There is no constituency left in this country that favors large-scale immigration,” Muzaffar Chishti, a long-standing advocate for more migration, admitted to the New York Times.

Schulte’s FWD.us group has had enormous influence within President Joe Biden’s administration, partly because the investors — especially Zuckerberg — helped Biden win the 2020 race. The group backed Biden’s pro-migration border chief — Alejandro Mayorkas — and provided Harris with her campaign manager, David Plouffe.

That backroom power also helps to explain why Harris refused to offer any significant curbs on Mayorkas’ wealth-shifting migration flood that pushed many millions of Americans to vote for Trump.

Mayorkas also created a political timebomb for the Democratic Party because his actions have allowed the GOP to shred the Democrats’ claim to be champions of refugees, migrant children, and separated families.

His economic strategy of Extraction Migration has expanded child labor in the United States, separated millions of adult migrants from their left-behind families, and quietly killed thousands of migrants in distant jungles, boats, snowstorms, and rivers. “There were two images of his treacherous journey north that he couldn’t get out of his head,” reporter Albinson Linares from Telemundo.com said in 2023 about a Venezuelan migrant named Johan Torres:

The first was how a [migrant] person who resisted a robbery in Mexico was killed with a machete; the other happened in the [Panama] jungle, when he saw a man leave behind his young daughter, waist-deep in mud. “He left her there, lying in the mud and crying, and I couldn’t do anything because I was dying of exhaustion. But I can’t forget that,” he said with tears in his eyes.

“Failure has many fathers, but Mayorkas is the first among equals,” noted Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

But Mayorkas’s policy is widely supported in the Democratic Party, Krikorian said, adding:

Under this administration, even if somebody other than Mayorkas had been DHS Secretary, how different would it have been? … Clearly, the [progressive] left has made de facto unlimited immigration a litmus test issue.

And now the 2024 vote has shown that migration is deeply unpopular within the wage-earning slice of the Democrats’ diverse coalition, Kirkorian said:

It’s come as a big surprise to Democrats — and a lot of Republicans — that Hispanic Americans are just like any other Americans, and they’re concerned about the same kind of issues, whether it’s the economy or control over immigration or crime or what have you. The lesson they should draw is stop dealing with Hispanic Americans as some kind of immigratio[-only] interest group and just deal with them as American citizens.

“I don’t know who [Democrats] think they were playing to when they let millions of people come cruising through the border,” former TV host Chris Matthews told MSNBC:

I’m not sure they were playing to anything smart in terms of [an] open border. And that’s what it is, an open border. … Democrats don’t know how people think anymore: They think about their country, they think about the cost of things, and the working people figure, well, these [Democratic] college kids all went to elite universities, all looking down on us.

If Democrats want to win in 2028, Krikorian continued:

Democrats would do well to moderate their position significantly and separate themselves from both the Chamber of Commerce’s lobbyists for immigration as well as the ethnic chauvinist lobbies. They can always have a more distinctive position on immigration — calling for looser immigration rules [for example,] — to differentiate themselves from the Republicans. That’s still a plausible position for them, but not their [Mayorkas-style] idea of more immigration by any means possible. That’s just not something that’s going to wash with the public.

So far, Schulte’s group — and its vast network of business-backed advocacy groups and progressive allies that cheerlead for Mayorkas — is not giving ground to the many other groups in the Democratic Party who lost goals and aspirations when Trump won Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning:

In his ScrippsNews interview, Schulte called for amnesties and more migration into Americans’ jobs and homes:

Let’s say, “Hey, let’s give people a p[amnesty] process they can go through, and if they’ve been here for some period of time, go through that process [where] they can earn citizenship. That’s kind of our North Star goal, and we think we should pair that with an legal immigration system so it’s easier to come legally, harder to come illegally in the future, and that’s something that the American public is really strongly behind … But we can be a country — and this is best for all Americans — that says we can have an orderly process. Let’s build an immigration system that works for the next century, instead of promising to go after — and I just want to be clear about this, millions and millions of families who have lived in states like Pennsylvania and Texas and Ohio and Georgia and North Carolina for decades. That’s not the sort of country that we should be.

Trump “is talking about going after other people’s families, and we should be really clear, this is going to hurt every community in the United States … let’s keep families together, and let’s build a stronger, more modern, secure and humane migration system,” he said.

In a later statement, Schulte’s investor group suggested they needed a massive PR campaign to recover from the election:

The first order of business must be protecting [migrants]. The second is to return to the larger and longer-term work of rebuilding trust with the American people on the issues that … are most vulnerable to the weaponization that divides and lessens us.

Amid the election, many polls, young people, Latinos, Blacks, and a growing share of white-collar professionals, show that they prefer their government to deport illegal migrants, slow down the inflow of new migrants, and put ordinary Americans ahead of West Coast consumer-economy investors.