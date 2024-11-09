Newsom Calls Special Legislative Session to ‘Trump-proof’ California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called a special session of the California legislature to “Trump-proof” the state against whatever the incoming federal administration intends to do — provoking a rebuke from the President-elect.

“I just called an emergency special session to help bolster our legal resources and protect our state against any unlawful actions by the incoming Trump Administration,” Newsom posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate action — we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked.”

President-elect Trump responded on his social media platform, Truth Social, accusing Newsom of “using the term ‘Trump-Proof’ as a way of stopping all of the GREAT things that can be done to ‘Make California Great Again’.”

Newsom may try to become the leader of the so-called “resistance” to Trump — a glorified and controversial term for “opposition” — but it may prove more difficult for him, given that Trump won a popular majority, and nearly 40% of the vote in California itself.

Newsom clashed frequently with the first Trump administration, often over issues such as immigration, water, high-speed rail, and wildfires, though Trump provided emergency assistance to the state when needed.

