President-elect Donald Trump ruled out having former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo join his administration.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote. “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Breitbart News previously reported that Pompeo was among the people who had been considering a presidential run on the Republican side in the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s, Special Report, Pompeo revealed that he would not be running for president in 2024, adding that it wasn’t his “moment.”

Haley, who dropped out of the Republican primary in March, announced in February 2023 that she was running for president in the 2024 presidential election on the Republican side. Haley went on to reveal that she was voting for Trump, though she had previously described picking him to be the Republican Party’s nominee as being “like suicide” for the nation.

Political strategist Roger Stone wrote in a post on his website that there were “several neocons” who had “positioned themselves to get highly influential roles within the second Trump administration,” and listed Pompeo and Haley as examples.

Stone wrote that Pompeo had created “distance” and flirted with a “potential presidential run of his own,” adding that he “criticized Trump’s fiscal policies.”

Pompeo was creating distance and flirting with a potential presidential run of his own. He criticized Trump’s fiscal policies and stated that the Republican Party should reject “celebrity leaders” with “fragile egos” in a thinly veiled shot at Trump. Pompeo even publicly supported Jack Smith’s sham investigation of Trump over the possession of alleged classified documents when it looked like Trump might be jailed.

Stone went on to describe Haley as being a “political chameleon who has changed with the times in way that are incredibly self-serving.”