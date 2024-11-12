President-elect Donald Trump announced that he has picked businessman and real estate investor Steven Witkoff to serve as Special Envoy to the Middle East.

In a press release from the Trump-Vance transition team, Trump highlighted how Witkoff, who serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Witkoff Group was a “highly respected leader in business and philanthropy.”

“I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Steven C. Witkoff to be Special Envoy to the Middle East,” Trump said in his statement. “Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous. Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud.”

A press release from the Trump-Vance transition team added that “since founding” the Witkoff Group, Witkoff had “leveraged his extensive real estate expertise to successfully lead the financing, repositioning, and construction of over 70 properties in major business districts” throughout the nation and abroad.

“Before founding Witkoff, Mr. Witkoff co-founded Stellar Management Company, where he acquired and repositioned a portfolio of residential buildings in New York City,” the press release continued. “Earlier in his career, he practiced real estate law at Dreyer & Traub and Rosenman & Colin, where he represented a number of large developers and investors.”