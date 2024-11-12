President-elect Donald Trump nominated Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to serve as his Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Trump announced his nomination on Tuesday, hailing Noem for her stance on border security. He said:

Kristi has been very strong on Border Security. She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times. She will work closely with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries.

“I have known Kristi for years, and have worked with her on a wide variety of projects – She will be a great part of our mission to Make America Safe Again,” he added.

Noem graciously accepted the nomination, which later must be approved by the U.S. Senate.

“I am honored and humbled that President Donald J. Trump has selected me to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. I look forward to working with Border Czar Tom Homan to make America SAFE again. With Donald Trump, we will secure the Border, and restore safety to American communities so that families will again have the opportunity to pursue The American Dream,” she said.

Kristi Noem was rumored early on Saturday to be the one Trump would nominate for the cabinet position.

“The pick would complement Trump’s selection of immigration hawks Stephen Miller and Tom Homan for White House oversight jobs. They are expected to enforce his pro-American priorities on senior civil servants in many agencies, such as the Department of State,” Breitbart News reported.

“From 2017 to 2019, Trump’s top deputies quietly stalled his immigration reforms, in part, because they had spent their careers in the D.C. establishment. But Noem has had little role in immigration policy, aside from a routine concern about the supply of H-2B visa workers for the agriculture industry,” it added.

