President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday members of his White House senior staff for his upcoming administration.

According to the formal press release, Trump chose these “top” advisers from his presidential campaign to transition and serve as senior staff at the White House: Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller, James Blair, and Taylor Budowich.

Scavino, a trusted aide to Trump who served as a senior adviser to the campaign, will “return to the White House as an Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff,” according to Trump’s team.

Miller, who served as Senior Adviser to the President for Policy in Trump’s last term, will “return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor,” the release continued.

Blair will “serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs.” Blair previously served as Trump Campaign and Republican National Committee Political Director.

The release said Budowich, the CEO of the MAGA Inc. super PAC, will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel.

Trump praised the four as “‘best in class’ advisors” on his winning campaign.

“…and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House,” the president-elect continued. “They will continue to work hard to Make America Great again in their respective new roles.”

These choices follow a few other very big announcements. Trump nominated Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to serve as his Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his Secretary of Defense.

Trump tapped Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, as well as entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, to “lead the Department of Government Efficiency (‘DOGE’).”

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies — Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement,” Trump stated.