Report: Nancy Pelosi Says She Is Doing ‘Terrible’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reportedly doing “terrible” after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory and Republicans taking the Senate and retaining the House majority.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked the 84-year-old California lawmaker how she is doing, to which she replied, “Terrible.”

Pelosi’s apparent dour mood comes one week after Trump’s historic comeback victory, sweeping all seven swing states as well as winning the popular vote.

“THANK YOU GOD!” Trump said in an all caps post, this week, walking through his stunning victory stats.

“WON ALL SWING STATES, & THE POPULAR VOTE BY ALMOST 7 MILLION VOTERS. GOT 312 ELECTORAL VOTES,” he said, citing tremendous gains in Texas as well.

To make matters worse for Pelosi and Democrats, Republicans successfully took the Senate back, adding America first personalities such as Senator-elect Bernie Moreno in Ohio to their ranks.

The final nail in the coffin for Pelosi and Democrats happened this week, as Republicans are officially projected to keep the House of Representatives as well. While some seats remain undecided, Republicans have secured the minimum 218 seats to have majority status in the lower chamber.

The trifecta has, evidently, led to Pelosi’s “terrible” mood. And in the midst of the post-mortem, Pelosi is now suggesting that the results “would have been different” if the Democrat Party had held an actual primary process instead of coronating Vice President Kamala Harris, ignoring the will of millions of voters after elites ousted President Biden.

“And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in [a primary] and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened,” Pelosi said during an appearance on the New York Times‘ November 9 episode of The Interview podcast.

“And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different,” she lamented.

Notably, Pelosi did not always feel that way, telling the Wall Street Journal in August — months ahead of the election — that it was, in fact, an “open process.”

“[Harris] had the endorsement of the president, and she, politically astutely, took advantage of it and shut down — not shut down, but won the nomination,” she said, claiming that “anybody else could have gotten in.”