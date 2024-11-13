Trump ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan: ‘Thousands’ of Retired ICE Agents, Police Officers Want to Help Restore Order

Thousands of retired border patrol agents, retired ICE agents, and police officers have reached out and want to help restore order, Tom Homan, former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director whom former President and President-elect Donald Trump tapped as “border czar,” said during a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM’s The David Webb Show.

When asked by host David Webb how he plans to “realign” resources that have been neglected during the Biden-Harris administration and how cooperation with local and state law enforcement — and possibly the National Guard — to assist with deportation would factor in, Homan said additional resources can “always” be used, because staffing has been down.

“A lot of guys retired early or left because they weren’t able to do the job they took an oath to do. So we need more manpower. So for instance, DOD. DOD has helped several administrations on the border. They could be a force multiplier. I don’t mean – I saw an article today, ‘Tom Homan says US Army is going to be going into cities arresting people,'” he said, categorically denying that assertion.

“Never said that, never will. But the military, the DOD, could be used to help relieve law enforcement officers from administrative duties so they can get on the street and do what they’re supposed to be doing. For instance, DOD could help with transportation. They could help ground transportation, they could help with air flights out. They can help with infrastructure building. They could help with intelligence. Things that don’t require immigration authority. So if DOD can help me, great. Other agencies, we’d love their help,” he said, noting that “law enforcement should be working with law enforcement.”

“We all want to work together. This should be a – national security should be a nonpartisan issue. I don’t care if Republican, Democrat, Independent, we all should be looking to protect this country, protect our communities. So we’re looking for more resources,” he said, revealing that he has received “thousands” of text messages from retired personnel looking to help with the effort.

RELATED: Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Is No Nonsense: Violating U.S. Law “Isn’t the Answer” for More Workers

“You know, in the last two days I’ve gotten thousands of texts and emails from retired border patrol agents, retired ICE agents, retired police officers, guys that just got outta the military that want to come help. And so we gotta see what we can do about bringing some more people on board,” Homan said.

“And that’s all gonna depend on what kind of money we get when we get in there. But, you know, we’re gonna do the job. Despite the hate, we’re going do the job. Despite the resistance, we’re gonna do the job. Despite the roadblocks, we’re gonna do the job. You’re not gonna stop us,” he said. “So either join us or get out of our way.”

Homan’s messaging has been consistent, stating during a Monday appearance on Fox & Friends, “[I]f you’re not going to help us, get the hell out of the way.”

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily prior to Election Day and Trump’s historic comeback victory, Homan laid out just how bad the problem is in the U.S., noting that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has arrested members of 262 gangs in the last two and a half years alone.

“Two hundred and sixty two gangs — I didn’t realize there that many gangs in the world, but gang members are coming across,” Homan explained.

“Think about the 3.2 million got-aways. Now they’re most likely bad guys because they paid more to get away,” he said, describing this as the “biggest national security issue in my lifetime.”

“And I stress that … put all this other stuff aside. This is the biggest national security vulnerability this country has seen since 9/11. It is not ok. I don’t care what it costs. We need to secure that border,” Homan added.

SiriusXM’s The David Webb Show airs weekdays on Patriot channel 125.