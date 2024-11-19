Exclusive–House Republicans to Declare War on Woke Banking Controls

Rep. French Hill (R-AR) told Breitbart News in an interview Monday that he wants to scrap the federal government’s “woke” banking controls and unleash American dynamism.

Hill spoke to Breitbart News as he is vying to become the next chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. The Bear State conservative currently serves as the vice chairman of the committee and oversees the new subcommittee handling digital assets and financial technology.

He said that his experience as a businessman who started a bank, an investment banker, and as the leader of an insurance brokerage company has given him the free market experience to understand how overregulation has stifled economic growth across the country. He has also worked as a Senate Banking Committee staffer, and worked at the Treasury Department and the White House.

Notably, Hill has led the movement to advance cryptocurrency legislation, which will play a pivotal role in House Republicans’ financial services policy in the years to come.

Now, with Donald Trump soon to be in the White House and Republicans in control of both the House and the Senate, Hill sees Republicans pursuing an ambitious deregulatory agenda to boost economic growth and unravel the Biden-Harris administration’s weaponization of “woke culture” and targeting of financial services and digital asset companies.

This includes:

Restructure the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Limit the authority of the CFPB

End the targeting and “debanking” of cryptocurrency companies

“I want to increase competition, make community banking great again, and end the regulatory administrative states dominance of the regulatory system,” Hill remarked.

Corporations have increasingly ditched woke corporate policies, such as sponsoring LGTQI+ parades and events and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

For instance, in early October Toyota announced it would no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and other corporate surveys.

Toyota is the latest company to abandon partnering with leftist advocacy groups:

Recent polling has found that Americans are increasingly shunning corporations that have a political bent. A Rasmussen poll found in July that 48 percent of Americans believe that DEI programs discriminate against white men, and a Gallup survey revealed in August that Americans have become increasingly tired of corporations that weigh in on current events in politics.

Hill said that corporations have ditched DEI and other “woke” policies after 10 years of pressure from congressional Republicans and Trump’s campaigns to depoliticize American corporations.

The Arkansas lawmaker that the “ultimate defeat” was Kamala Harris’s defeat to Trump, noting that her “terrible, terrible” campaign “tried to divide people up into smaller splinter groups instead of talking about the benefits to the whole country.”