Toyota Ditches Woke Corporate Policies

Toyota announced Thursday it will no longer sponsor LGBTQ parades and events and will no longer make efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Toyota told employees it will no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and other corporate surveys. Instead, it will “narrow our community activities to align with STEM education and workforce readiness,” the automaker explained in a memo to its 50,000 employees and 1,500 dealers.

The change follows after conservative activist Robby Starbuck started a social media campaign highlighting the company’s prior support for LGBTQ events and other woke policies.

Toyota is the latest company to abandon partnering with leftist organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign:

Many corporations — such as Ford, Harley-Davidson, Lowe’s, and Jack Daniel’s — are leaving the leftist index.

Now, the Human Rights Campaign is penalizing those who no longer wish to be included in its leftist index.

The Associated Press (AP) explained, “The Human Rights Campaign said it is deducting 25 points from the scores of companies that publicly withdrew and that it would continue to rank every Fortune 500 company regardless of whether they chose to participate.”

Recent polling has found that Americans are increasingly shunning corporations that have a political bent.

A Rasmussen poll found in July that 48 percent of Americans believe that DEI programs discriminate against white men, and a Gallup survey revealed in August that Americans have become increasingly tired of corporations that weigh in on current events in politics.

Daniel Cameron, the former Kentucky attorney general and CEO of the 1792 Exchange, recently said that Breitbart News Daily listeners are “paying attention” and, thanks to some “brave and courageous” CEOs, “we’re going to get our CEOs back in neutral.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.