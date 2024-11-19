No-Show Joe: Biden Misses G20 Hand-Holding Group Photo

President Joe Biden has 62 days left in office but it’s almost as if he has checked out already. The U.S. commander in chief was nowhere to be seen Monday as he missed the traditional gathering of world leaders at the final Group of 20 (G20) summit of his presidency, a group photo no-show officials simply attributed to timing.

The 81-year-old and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instead wandered up after the official picture has been taken, as other world leaders milled about chatting after having smiled and warmly held hands for the picture, AP reports.

The timing left Chinese President Xi Jinping front and center among the rows of leaders posed against blue skies and blue water in Rio de Janeiro. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stood, less visible, in a back row.

The AP report noted:

A senior Biden administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said Biden and other leaders missed the photo because of “logistical issues.” Biden had intended to be part of the photo, but it occurred earlier than scheduled.

Biden and Trudeau arrived together at the designated spot for the photo, standing and looking around for a time before the realisation set in they had missed their chance.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also absent from the traditional set piece photo and the three then had their own huddle in front of the cameras.

The Guardian reports U.S. officials denied Biden missed the photo – officially for the launch of the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s alliance to curb world hunger – to avoid appearing alongside Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

President Vladimir Putin was conspicuously absent from the Rio summit. His arrest is sought by the international criminal court over the Ukraine war.