Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray refused to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on terrorism threats facing the United States.

Just hours before they were set to testify before the Senate on Thursday, a DHS spokesperson said Mayorkas and Wray would not be attending the hearing which was focused on terrorism threats facing the U.S. — including those arriving at the southern border.

“DHS and the FBI have offered to the Committee a classified briefing to discuss the threats to the Homeland,” the spokesperson said in part.

In response, Ranking Member Rand Paul (R-KY) said Mayorkas and Wray’s refusal to testify is “unacceptable”

“The American people deserve to hold these officials accountable for their actions under the Biden Administration,” Paul said in a statement.

Likewise, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said the pair justified their refusal to testify by saying that “the threats facing America are so grave they can only be discussed in a classified setting.”

“If that’s true they need to acknowledge that the Biden-Harris administration is responsible for these grave dangers because of their open border policies,” Johnson said, while Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called them “cowards.”

“They are cowards. Mayorkas must face the American people and answer for his historic failures that allowed for two assassination attempts on [President-elect Donald Trump] and created a wide-open border with terrorists, criminals, and deadly drugs like fentanyl pouring into our communities,” Scott said. “America is less safe because of him.”

Hawley said he is looking “forward to Director Wray’s resignation.”

“Secretary Mayorkas and Director Wray’s refusal to testify publicly today in the Senate is an outrage — and a brazen attempt to avoid oversight for the political abuses at FEMA, the FBI, and more,” Hawley said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.