Poll: Independents Tipped for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris

Independents tipped for President-elect Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, according to the latest Harvard-Harris Poll.

The post-election survey, which spoke to 1,732 registered voters across the country, asked respondents who they voted for in the presidential election. It mirrored the results, as 50 percent said they voted for Trump, while 48 percent said they voted for Harris.

Predictably, most Republicans, 92 percent, backed Trump , while most Democrats, 90 percent, backed Harris. However, the survey revealed that Trump did, in fact, win over independents.

According to the results, 49 percent of independents said they backed Trump, while 45 percent said they chose Harris. Another six percent said they chose a third party or other. And while Harris won among mail in voters, Trump won among in-person voters.

Another telling revelation from the poll is the fact that voters said they cared more about the candidates’ issue positions than personality, as 80 percent said a candidate’s position on issues is more important, compared to 20 percent who said personal qualities are more important. Notably, 78 percent of independents agreed that a candidate’s position on the issues is more important than personality.

Similarly, 78 percent of independents said they voted for change in how the country is managed, compared to 22 percent who voted for continuity in how it is managed. Across the board — among all voters — 76 percent agree that they voted for change in the way the country is managed — another devastating blow to the Harris-Walz campaign.

The survey was conducted by the Harris Poll and HarrisX from November 13-14, 2024. It has a +/- 2.3 percent margin of error. It follows several pre-election surveys indicating that Trump was leading among independents.

Indeed, Trump ended up taking the victory, sweeping all seven swing states and winning the national popular vote as well, much to the left’s dismay.

“It really was a reshifting of the electorate, and especially of the Republican Party,” incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who served as the spokeswoman for Trump’s campaign, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“President Trump dominated the Democrats in every demographic, in every community and state. He picked up gains with Hispanic voters, black voters, women, men of all ages. Young people increased their mark or their support for President Trump in this election,” she added.