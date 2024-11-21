Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett: ‘There Has Been No Oppression for the White Man’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) blew up during a Wednesday House hearing on the “Dismantle DEI Act,” yelling that there “has been no oppression for the white man in this country!”

The act was introduced by Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Rep. Mike Cloud (R-TX) in June to “ensure equal protection of the law” and to “prevent racism in the Federal Government.”

The bill aims to end the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in government agencies like the Department of Defense (DOD), Health and Human Services (HHS), as well as “public companies subject to [the] Civil Rights Act.”

During a House Oversight Committee markup on the bill, Crockett became enraged at Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) for using the word “oppression”:

“You consistently said over and over the word ‘oppression,’ and every time that you said it, it was almost as if I was hearing nails on a chalkboard because it seems like you don’t understand the definition of ‘oppression,” Crockett said, while gesturing at Higgins.

“And I’d ask you to just refer to Google to help you out,” she continued. “Oppression is the prolonged cruel or unjust treatment or control. That is the definition of oppression.”

In using the Cambridge Dictionary’s definition of the term — “a situation in which people are governed in an unfair and cruel way and prevented from having opportunities and freedom” — one could make the argument that unfairly denying someone a government job or federally funded scholarship because he is a white man could qualify as “oppression.”

Crockett continued, “And so, as I sit here as a black woman who practiced civil rights, let me tell you the reason that my colleagues wanted to make sure you understood the same black history that your side of the aisle wants to delete out of classrooms is because you can then misuse words like ‘oppression.’”

“There has been no oppression for the white man in this country,” she yelled, with her finger wagging in their air.

“You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them got dragged all the way across an ocean and told that ‘you are going to go to work. We are going to steal your wives. We are going to rape your wives,'” the congresswoman loudly demanded.

“That didn’t happen. That is oppression,” Crockett said. “We didn’t ask to be here. We’re not the same migrants that y’all constantly come up against. We didn’t run away from home. We were stolen. So yeah, we are going to sit here and be offended when you want to sit here and act like… and don’t let it escape you that it is white men on this side of the aisle telling us, people of color on this side of the aisle, that y’all are the ones being oppressed, that y’all are the ones that are being harmed. That’s not the definition of oppression. You tell me the prolonged, cruel or unjust treatment that you’ve had and we can have a conversation.”

Crockett handily won her reelection bid for Texas’s thirtieth congressional district after running unopposed by the Republican Party.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Rep. Cloud explained that the Dismantle DEI Act would rescind DEI-related executive orders in the government and close a number of DEI offices “throughout every single agency.”

“It prohibits federal funding for DEI activities. It ensures equal treatment,” Cloud said, before adding that “this is something we would love to see Trump sign.”

