Nolte — Trump Election Optimism: Only 39% Say America’s Best Days Over

According to a post-election survey from CBS News/YouGov, the American people are optimistic that our best days are ahead of us.

The pollster surveyed 2,232 U.S. adults between November 19-22, and asked, “Do you feel America’s best days are … in its past … right now … [or] in its future.”

Only 39 percent said the past, while 50 percent said the future, and 11 percent chose “right now.”

Those under 30 chose the future by the widest margin, 60 percent. Those aged 30–44 and aged 45–64 were about tied, choosing the future at 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively. Those 65 and over came in the lowest at 47 percent.

It’s heartening to see 60 percent of young people so optimistic. If you believed the corporate media, you’d think the reelection of Donald Trump would put the youth in the doldrums fearing concentration camps and pogroms.

Liberals and moderates are not too keen on the future, with only 36 percent and 43 percent choosing that option, respectively. Conservatives obviously buoyed by the recent election, said America’s best days are in the future at a rate of 68 percent.

A full 53 percent of Hispanics chose the future, as did a plurality of black Americans, with 44 percent.

When you look at the right track/wrong track numbers over the past years, these numbers come into context as a step in the right direction.

What a difference an election makes.

In a little over 50 days, former President Trump is walking into office with 59 percent approving of his handling of the transition and only 41 percent disapproving. A majority of 55 percent are “happy” or “satisfied” with Trump’s victory, and only 44 percent are “dissatisfied” or “angry.”

More voters also approve of Trump’s specific cabinet choices than disapprove. For secretary of state, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is seen as a good choice by 44 percent, while only 25 percent say he was not a good choice. The rest didn’t know enough about Rubio to answer.

To run Health and Human Services, 47 percent say Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a good choice. Only 34 percent disagree. The rest want to know more.

For secretary of defense, 33 percent approve of Pete Hegseth, while 28 percent disapprove and 39 percent have not heard enough.

The bottom line here is that Trump is finally-finally-finally getting what he should have gotten when he took office the first time in 2017 — which is treated and seen as a legitimate president. The shock of his upset victory against Hillary Clinton combined with the 24/7 media assault of lies (Russia Collusion Hoax, etc.) combined with Trump’s own lack of discipline (this go-around, he was wonderfully disciplined in the closing weeks of the campaign and has been downright presidential during this transition) stole that from him.

Instead of being seen as our president, he was seen by too much of the public as a fluke, a mistake, a programming error in the Matrix. The result was no honeymoon period, and it was grotesque to watch and pretty amazing what he managed to still get accomplished.

This time it’s different. He won a crushing victory in the Electoral College, he won the popular vote, he won the House and U.S. Senate… Donald Trump is the President of the United States and is seen as such by the American people. And what he’s been through these last eight years to earn what was rightfully his eight years ago finally is how he won the country’s respect, even if it is grudging from some quarters.

