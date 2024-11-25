WATCH: President Joe Biden Pardons Thanksgiving Turkeys for Final Time

President Joe Biden pardoned Thanksgiving turkeys for the final time on Monday as his presidency is coming to an end, telling Americans that he is “forever grateful.”

Biden upheld the annual tradition, pardoning Peach and Blossom days ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America,” Biden said in his announcement, telling the crowd that Peach weighs about 41 pounds and loves tater tots.

Peach’s real dream, he joked, is “to see the Northern Lights.”

“I’m told he lives by the laws of the motto, keep calm and gobble on. Meanwhile, Blossom weighs 40 pounds,” Biden continued, asserting Blossom lives by the motto, “No foul play, just Minnesota Nice.”

“They just finished a two-day road trip from Minnesota to Washington,” he continued, describing their journey.

“They were staying nice, listening to their favorite music which apparently includes the song, ‘Livin’ on a Prayer.’ Well, fellas, your prayer’s gonna be answered today,” he said before making their pardon official.

“Based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom!” he said to applause.

The turkeys will live out the remainder of their days at Farmamerica — Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center.

Biden also acknowledged during his remarks that this would be his last time doing the annual turkey pardon.

“Let me close on a more serious note— this event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington,” he said. “It’s also my last time to speak here as your president during the season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you, it’s been the honor of my life. I’m forever grateful.”