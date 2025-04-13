A plane carrying six people crashed near Copake, New York, just after noon on Saturday, the news coming after a fatal helicopter crash over the Hudson River on Thursday.

The plane, identified as a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was on its way to Columbia County Airport in Hudson when it went down around 12:15 and crashed in an open field, Fox News reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A 911 call alerted local authorities to the incident, and officials with the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) are leading an investigation into what happened.

CBS News reported of the plane crash on Saturday:

At least one person was killed, Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said in a press conference Saturday afternoon but could not specify how many other passengers survived. The plane did not hit any structures on the way down, Salvatore told reporters, and the crash site is difficult to access because of muddy conditions. It was unclear as of Saturday what had caused the plane to crash, Salvatore said.

NTSB’s team of investigators reportedly arrived in the area on Saturday evening.

Images show what appear to be the flight’s path and the area it went down:

The news follows another incident on Thursday when a family of five from Spain died during a helicopter tour as the aircraft crashed into the Hudson River, per Breitbart News.

In the crash that happened just after 3:00 p.m., the family, including two adults and three children, along with the pilot, were tragically killed.

NYC Helicopter Crash: Parts of Chopper Seen Spinning Away After Crash into Hudson River

The FAA “believed the helicopter to be a Bell 206 and departed from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time,” the outlet said, adding, “The crash comes after the horrific crash at Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C. that killed 67 people.

“On Thursday, at that very same airport, a taxiing jet struck a parked plane on the runway when their wings collided.”