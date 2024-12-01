Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow warned that President Joe Biden would pardon his son, Hunter Biden, in 2023 when promoting his book, Breaking Biden, despite mass denial from the White House and the media.

In a statement on Sunday, President Biden announced that he would be pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, saying that his son was “unfairly prosecuted” for federal gun charges and tax evasion charges. Hunter was set to be sentenced on December 12 for first crime and December 16 for the second crime.

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” Biden said in a statement.

The White House and the media have long pushed the talking point that Biden would not issue a pardon for his son. On November 7 of this year, for instance, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued an emphatic “no” when asked if Biden would pardon Hunter.

“We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no,” Jean-Pierre said when questioned by reporters.

Biden himself said that he ruled out a pardon for his son during an interview with ABC News in June of this year prior to him dropping out of the presidential race.

“Have you ruled out a pardon for your son?” David Muir asked.

“Yes,” Biden responded.

Marlow warned months in advance that a pardon would certainly be coming for Hunter Biden.

“He’s gonna get pardoned by Joe. It’s a matter of when he’s going to get pardoned. And this is a dare to all those fence-sitting Republicans, you’ve got to get off the fence and get behind the impeachment inquiry now,” Marlow said during an appearance on Newsmax in 2023.

During that same time last year, Marlow made a similar prediction when speaking with Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, noting it will likely come after the election.

“Joe is just going to pardon Hunter for everything. This is something that is really fascinating, Hunter has a green light to commit all the crimes between now and November. Joe will pardon him after the election,” he said.

Writing in an op-ed for Breitbart News in response to a press conference Hunter Biden held in December of last year, Marlow wrote, “Why does he think he’s going to get away with this? First of all, because he knows that Joe is going to pardon him. He isn’t concerned about being held in contempt of Congress. Just add that charge to the pardon pile.”

Breitbart contributor Peter Schweizer also predicted that Joe Biden would pardon his son, Hunter, when charges were first filed against the president’s son.

“This shows the protection around Joe Biden as a candidate has evaporated, and that at least some people in the Justice Department are trying to do their job when no longer constrained by political issues,” Schweizer said. “I imagine what we’re going to see before Joe Biden leaves office is that he is going to pardon Hunter Biden of these charges, which is a travesty.”

